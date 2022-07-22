It has been two and a half years since Casanova was arrested on charges related to gang and drug activity, and the rapper continues to fight his case while sharing updates from the inside. In December 2020, prosecutors alleged that Casanova was a part of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang, and they accused the rapper of being involved in drug trafficking, gang-related activities, and even murder. Although his peers have come forward to call for his release, Casanova has repeatedly stated that several people have left him in the dust.

Earlier this year, Casanova thanked Chris Brown for his assistance, noting that the "check cleared," and it was around that time that reports surfaced regarding the rapper copping to a plea deal.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

As he and his fans await his fate, Casanova is making sure that his wife, Jasmere "Swaggy Jazzy" Corbett, is having a lavish birthday. Corbett has been holding things down as Casanova's case moves forward, and even from behind bars, Casanova planned something special.

"I know it’s not your birthday yet but before you get on your flight I just want you to know that Even from behind these walls, What’s mines will forever be yours," the rapper wrote in the caption of a video. "Everybody tag @swaggy.jazzy_2x and tell her She got 5 hours to get to the hotel we use to keke at room 206 the key is at the front desk just tell ‘em it’s Leo season! (Sb a B%tch could never! Lol) [red heart emoji]."

Casanova made similar efforts last year for his wife's birthday and she returned to thank him for all that he has done for her. Check out Casanova's video below.