Unfortunately for Casanova and his team, the rapper has reportedly been hit with an attempted murder charge. Since the rapper turned himself over to authorities last December, Casanova has remained incarcerated. Fans have received a steady stream of updates from Casanova, many of which center around him feeling abandoned and neglected by people he considered friends.

Recently, Casanova shared a social media post where he pleaded with his friends that have status and influence to help him. Tory Lanez has regularly given shoutouts of support for Casanova, and according to AllHipHop, he will need all of the help he can get now that new charges have been reportedly added.

The outlet stated that a Casanova awaits his racketeering trial where he stands accused of committing several crimes alongside the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang, he is being accused of being involved in a shooting in Miami back in October 2020. He was allegedly in front of the popular King of Diamonds club when he "argued with a rival member of the Crips."

The Crip gang member took issue with Casanova flashing gang signs as he took pictures with fans. He yelled to the rap star, “yo homie, wrong sign.” Casanova allegedly responded, “you want to die tonight?” An associate with Casanova named Jarrett “Jayecee” Chrisler Jr. drew a gun and shot two people during the altercation. The gang member was shot in the stomach, and another person was hit by gunfire. Both were airlifted to a local hospital and treated for their bullet wounds. To make the case more complicated for Casanova, prosecutors seized Chrisler’s phone and caught him bragging about the shooting to another associate.

AllHipHop also reports that this new charge has thrown a wrench in Casanova's petition for bond. He has been charged with attempted murder as well as assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. Casanova is reportedly facing upwards of life in prison if convicted.

