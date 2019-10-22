Eleven days ago, Brooklyn rapper Casanova released his anticipated album, Behind These Scars. The singles leading up to the record's release were well-received and Behind These Scars was praised by fans, but it didn't crack the top spots on the Billboard 200 chart. As a matter of fact, it wasn't listed on the chart at all.

Prior to its unveiling, Casanova shared on social media why this was such an important project for him. "It’s no secret that I’ve been through a lot. This body of work will invite you into my world," Casanova wrote. "My life. My pain. It’s my most vulnerable body of work. I invite you to listen to the story BEHIND THESE SCARS. October 11th. Pre-order available at midnight with my latest track, 'Stay Wit It' trust me I’m gonna make all my listeners proud."

On Monday, Casanova uploaded a screenshot of the top nine spots on the Billboard 200 chart that were taken by (in order): YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Post Malone, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Lil Tjay, Taylor Swift, Wale, Billie Eilish, and Chris Brown. The rapper aired out his frustrations in the caption as he wrote, "AYO SOMETHING MUST BE GOING ON WITH @billboardcharts I AINT NO WHERE TO BE FOUND 😔 THIS SH*T IS NOT FUNNY AT ALL SO DONT LAUGH 😤 IM ABOUT TO BUY MY OWN F*CKING ALBUM A MILLION TIMES FUCK THAT 😈I AINT GOING OUT LIKE THAT ‼️" Did you cop Behind These Scars and do you think Casanova deserves a top spot on the 200 chart?