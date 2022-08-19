"So Brooklyn" rapper Casanova has been behind bars since December of 2020, and though he pleaded guilty back in May of this year, he's still awaiting sentencing for his RICO charges.

As he prepares to find out his fate this December, a co-defendant of the 35-year-old's – Donovan "Donnie Love" Gillard – was just sentenced to over 20 years for racketeering, according to VladTV.

Casanova at the 2019 BET Awards -- Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It's been noted that prosecutors sought between 20 to 24 years after the 31-year-old (who they've described as the "Godfather" of the "Money Gang Cave" of Gorilla Stone, as well as the "acting Street Leader") was linked to a number of crimes, including attempted murder, a fraud scheme connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, and trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

"Gillard’s leadership role meant that he was responsible for ensuring that his many reports followed the gang’s rules, including retaliating against rival gang members who threatened the gang’s narcotics dealing or its overall reputation and stature," a group of federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing brief.

They continued, "Gillard was responsible for ensuring that his reports learned the Gorilla Stone oath and its various rules, and he played a role in recruiting young members to the violent gang."

As HipHopDX notes, earlier this week, another of Casanova's co-defendants pleaded guilty to his racketeering charges. Isaiah Santos – believed to be a lower-ranking Gorilla Stone member – was accused of drug trafficking and gun possession.

He's expected to be sentenced in February of 2023 while the Brooklyn rapper is due back in court on December 16th after admitting to partaking in a July 2020 shooting in Florida, a 2018 New York City robbery, and trafficking over 100 kilograms of marijuana.





Casanova is facing up to 60 years in prison. Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on his case.

