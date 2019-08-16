Casanova Calls On Fabolous To Rep Their City On "So Brooklyn"

BK stand up! Brooklyn rappers Casanova and Fabolous came together to show love to the streets that bred them on "So Brooklyn." Casanova recently teased the track on social media, including the proud caption that read, "I’m just representing for the borough though!" The production pervades a New York vibe, especially with the word "Brooklyn" being chanted in the background throughout.

Casanova and Fabolous are vastly different when it comes to delivery, as Casanova's aggressive and often gritty performance can feel confrontational. The Roc Nation artist also gave a shout out to his label head Jay Z in his opening lyrics, somewhat rapping a thank you to Hov for inking a deal with him. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Casanova and Fab have linked up on a track. Back in 2017, they both appeared on the remix to Casanova's "Don't Run" along with Young M.A, Dave East, and Don Q. Also, make check out Casanova kicking it with us for out Snack Review series, here.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m so Brooklyn

I should get paid for the work I put in

I'm so Brooklyn

I liked that n*gga chain, so you know I took it

I’m so Brooklyn

I did the same thing walking out of bookings

I’m so Brooklyn

I had to sign with Jay

Yo, Hov, good looking