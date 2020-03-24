Casanova found himself in hot water over the weekend after sharing a video of himself with his friends on the block and hanging out. Though this typically not seen as out of ordinary behavior, law enforcement and government officials have been urging everyone to practice social distancing. Cas was indeed outside shooting a music video before the police came and shut it down. Though he initially pushed back against it, it looks like he's changed his stance.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After Breakfast Club hosts put Casanova on blast for disregarding the health warnings, Casanova has admitted his fault in the whole situation and issued an apology. The rapper explained that he's been through a lot in his lifetime and because of this, he simply wants to enjoy the simple things in life, such as hanging out with his friends.

"I didn't take this Coronavirus situation seriously until I visited my local hospital Kings county saw for my own see what this virus is doing everybody.I put my family, my friends at risk and that isn't something that is cool at all. My mother is 74 years old and I put her at risk when she tried to get me off the block," he said before extending his apologies to law enforcement. "I understand that yall were doing your jobs, trying to keep us all healthy and I apologize for putting your health and the health of y'all loved ones at risk as well."

He also thanked the Breakfast Club for calling him out.