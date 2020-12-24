Casanova & Snoop Dogg Tap A Classic Hip Hop Beat For "211" Single

Two years ago, Casanova first shared his "Two Eleven" freestyle, but it looks as if he's updated the track with a feature from Snoop Dogg and a cinematic music video. Hip Hop fans witnessed the unfortunate news about Casanova 2x's arrest after he was hit with federal charges related to allegations that he was involved with drug trafficking. The rapper came forward to deny the allegations against him—while issuing a warning to his fellow rappers—and he's not letting a court battle slow down his hustle.

On Thursday (December 24), Casanova dropped his single "211" with the Long Beach rap icon, and if the beat sounds familiar, it should. It's pulled from Dr. Dre's debut solo single "Deep Cover (187)," a classic that also featured Snoop. Stream "211" by Casanova featuring Snoop Dogg and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a 211 on a motherf*ckin' opp

N*ggas know my body, everybody gettin' shot

Last n*gga played I cleaned him up with a mop

That was '07 in a gamblin' spot



