Casanova & Popcaan Link Up For New Song "Deserve You"

Kevin Goddard
July 03, 2021 16:44
Deserve You
Casanova Feat. Popcaan

Listen to new music from Popcaan and Casanova with "Deserve You."


Casanova is currently sitting behind bars at the moment awaiting trial for some serious RICO charges. He, along with 18 other members of “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” gang, are allegedly being charged with a mix of drug trafficking, money fraud and other charges. Casanova is reportedly expected to face life in prison with a mandatory minimum of 10 years if convicted. While he awaits his fate, the Brooklyn rapper is keeping the streets fed with new music. Today, he decides to return to the scene and share a new single called “Deserve You” featuring Popcaan.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on the latest updates regarding Casanova’s charges when they become known.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just wanna vibe, I just wanna vibe
You ain't gotta lie, you ain't gotta lie
I know you got another n*gga on the side
But he ain't outside like I'm outside

- Casanova

