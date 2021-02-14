Casanova & Jacquees Connect For Valentine's Day Collab "Don't Wanna"

It's been a rough few months for Casanova. The rapper was locked up in 2020 after turning himself in on federal firearm and gang-related charges. Since then, it's been his lady Jazzy who has offered many us updates on Casanova's well-being. Cas has always shown Jazzy love throughout his career but perhaps, nothing has potent as his Valentine's Day offering, "Don't Wanna" ft. Jacquees. Even though he's behind bars, he released a brand new track and visual where he celebrates love. "If I get locked with 5 mill, I'm leavin' you 4/ Would you flip it for me just like Keyshia Ka'oir?" he raps over the soulful production. Jacquees touch on the hook just makes this record that much more of a vibe for Valentine's Day.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hard times, only you and momma visit

So when I came home, I took you to the diamond district

They say the realest on your team be a woman

So why would I leave when you're something that I need