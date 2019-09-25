Casanova & Giggs Unite On Somber Street Cut "Live"

As Casanova readies the release of his forthcoming project, Behind These Scars, this Friday, the Brooklyn-bred rapper drops off his latest cut "Live" ft. Giggs. Cas has been experimenting outside of his comfort zone this year with Afro-fusion song, "2 A.M." ft. Tory Lanez and Davido, and the R&B-fused "Coming Home" with Chris Brown. His latest track could be his most vulnerable to date as he details his struggles with leaving the streets and embracing his newfound fame. "I don't wanna die broke/ I don't wanna die rich/ Shit, I don't want no side bitch/ I don't want no fly shit/ I don't wanna drive shit/ I don't want a big crib/ I just wanna live," Cas raps on the hook.

The rapper also shared a visual for the single which showcases the connection between the U.K. and Brooklyn. "It was a dope experience to work with Giggs and to be able to combine U.K. culture with Brooklyn," Casanova told Complex about the song and video. "Grateful that he jumped on this with me."

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't wanna be the kid that the kids laughed at

So I started runnin' the streets but this my last lap

Cops wanna frisk me, homies wanna diss me

You sendin' shots, hope you miss me, R.I.P Nipsey