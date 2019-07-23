mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Casanova & Desiigner Put On For Brooklyn On "MATHA"

Aron A.
July 23, 2019 14:05
MATHA
Casanova Feat. Desiigner

Casanova and Desiigner link up for a brand new banger.


Casanova came through with his latest project, Free At Last earlier this year but he's been relatively low key in terms of releasing new music in the past few months. However, he did release a compilation project called The Giveback on Soundcloud recently which highlights up-and-coming artists. However, he's also getting ready to release his debut album this year. Although he hasn't made the official announcement just yet, it seems he's getting everyone prepared by releasing some new music.

Casanova and Desiigner have joined forces for their new collab, "MATHA." Although Free At Last had Casanova experimenting with different sounds, he's back in his comfort zone with drill-centric production and aggressive bars. Desiigner balances out Casanova's high-energy performance with a more laid back, melodious hook. 

Keep your eyes peeled for more music from both artists.

Quotable Lyrics
Hit 'em with five, six, seven, eight shots
Left his body with holes
Extended clip and reload
I put a tag on his toes

Casanova Desiigner collab new song new track
