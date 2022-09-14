Since serving seven years behind bars for conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and gun possession -- Bobby Shmurda has been on the up and up, working to get his career back in balance. Since being released from prison in February 2021, the "Hot N****" rapper has focused his talents on making music, and supporting other artists who've ran into issues with the law.

Bobby Shmurda backstage at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2014 - Brad Barket/Getty Images

"I used to sleep next to people who had 40 to life," Bobby shared in an interview with GQ. "People who’ve been in there for 30 years and haven’t laughed — I’d have them crying all day. When you got good energy, no matter where you at, you can bring a smile to someone’s face.” The Brooklyn rapper used his good energy recently to lift the spirits of his fellow Brooklynite, Casanova 2X, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial.

Both Bobby and Cas shared took to Instagram to share a photo of their recent FaceTime conversation. The "Schmoney Dance" rapper posted a photo of Casanova in good spirits, with the caption, “Freedom is a must," while Cas shared the same pic with the caption, "We ain’t nothing but some Hoochie Daddy’s."

In December 2020, Casanova turned himself into police after being wanted by the FBI on charges of racketeering conspiracy, firearm possession conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and attempted murder. In May 2022, the "So Brooklyn" rapper plead guilty to the charges and admitted to playing a role in a July 2020 Florida shooting, a New York City robbery in 2018 and trafficking over 100 kilograms of marijuana to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If convicted, Casanova faces five to 60 years in prison. He's expected to be sentenced in December 2022.

