For the last few months, it became quite clear that Carson Wentz was no longer content with the Philadelphia Eagles. After benching him for the likes of Jalen Hurts, the writing was on the wall, and for weeks, analysts have been anticipating a massive trade. While some felt like the Chicago Bears could be an option, the Eagles ultimately had other plans that were fairly obvious.

Everyone was expected Wentz to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts, especially since Philip Rivers decided to retire. On Thursday, those expectations became a reality, as the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts in exchange for a third-round pick in 2021, and a second-round pick in 2022.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, this second-round pick can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays over 75 percent of the Colts' games next season. Wentz has been lacking confidence lately but Indianapolis is looking like the perfect fresh start, and if he gets his mojo back, 12 games wouldn't seem so daunting.

While Colts fans have been holding out hope for the Deshaun Watson's of the world, Wentz is still an MVP-caliber player, and he'll be extra motivated to start proving people wrong.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images