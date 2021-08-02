Carson Wentz has had some rotten luck over the course of his career when it comes to injuries. After having an incredibly MVP-winning campaign in 2017, Wentz went down with an injury that kept him out of the playoffs, and eventually, the Super Bowl. Since that time, Wentz has tried his best to get back to his MVP form although it simply hasn't happened for him. Things got even worse last year as he lost his starting job to Jalen Hurts, which eventually led to a trade to Indianapolis.

Wentz seemed to be playing well in training camp, however, things got ugly as he went down with a foot injury that required numerous evaluations. Over the weekend, the Colts were optimistic that Wentz would be fine, although today, it was reported that Wentz will need surgery.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

According to reporter Stephen Holder, Wentz has been dealing with a foot injury since high school and it eventually came back to bite him. Doctors told him he needed to get the surgery, and as a result, the quarterback will miss five to 12 weeks. The Colts are hoping he can be back sooner, although it will all depend on his ability to recover.

This is just horrendous news for Wentz, and we wish him the best in his recovery. Hopefully, he can still come back and start fresh with his new team.