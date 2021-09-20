Throughout his career, Carson Wentz has been riddled with injuries. His time with the Philadelphia Eagles had a lot of potential, especially after he won league MVP back in 2017. However, following that season, the injuries began to mount and he was never able to find his rhythm under center. After a disappointing season in 2020, Wentz was traded from the Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts, and so far, things have not gone as planned.

Before the season even started, Wentz had to miss time after getting surgery on his foot. Eventually, Wentz made it to the lineup in time for Week 1 of the NFL season, and in the team's first game, they sustained a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday, Wentz and the Colts lost again, this time to the Los Angeles Rams.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Near the end of the game, Wentz had to get taken out of the game due to an ankle injury. Fans were rightfully concerned about what this injury would mean going forward, and now, it looks like it's worse than originally thought. According to head coach Frank Reich, Wentz actually suffered two sprained ankles and now, his status going into next Sunday is unknown.

In the history of sports, some athletes have simply had terrible luck when it comes to their injury history, and Wentz is proving himself to be one of those cases. Hopefully, the injuries are easy to get over, and he can get back on the field sooner rather than later.