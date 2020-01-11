Carson Wentz is the star quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles and its quite clear that he loves it in the city. The Eagles have modeled the future of their franchise after Wentz which is something that has garnered a tiny bit of criticism. Despite this, it's clear that Wentz loves Philadelphia and the city loves him back. A couple of years ago, Wentz cemented his love of the Eagles by getting himself a customized Dodge Challenger that features a green paint-scheme and Eagles-themed interior.

According to TMZ, Wentz is now parting ways with the car as it isn't exactly kid-friendly. The car is being sold through Barbera Autoland in Northeast Philadelphia. If you're interested in this insane vehicle, you will be able to cop it right here for $150,000. The previous link features some detailed images of the car.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's been reported that some of the profits made from the sale will go to Wentz's AO1 Foundation which means you're contributing to a good cause by buying the car. This thing has a SuperCharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT V8 engine so if you're looking for a muscle car with tons of power, this would be a great option. It's important to note that if you're not an Eagles fan, this car might not fit your needs.

