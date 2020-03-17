Carolina Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney issued a statement on Tuesday morning confirming that the team is actively looking to trade veteran quarterback Cam Newton. Newton has since denied that he ever demanded to be traded but the fact remains, the two sides will be parting ways after a nine-year marriage.

And it didn't take long for the Panthers to find their replacement quarterback, as the team has reportedly reached a three-year deal with Teddy Bridgewater. According to reports, the contract is worth roughly $20 million annually.

In 2015, his second season in the NFL, Bridgewater earned Pro Bowl honors while leading the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-5 record - but a severe knee injury nearly ended his career before it ever really began. He missed the entire 2016 season and ultimately signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he has served as Drew Brees' backup for the last two seasons.

The 27-year old QB was 5-0 as a starter during Brees' absence last year, although he did average just 7.1 yards per attempt.

The Panthers have also resigned last year's starting QB Derek Anderson, but it appears as though Bridgewater will be their guy moving forward. As noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bridgewater is already deeply familiar with the offense run by Panthers' offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was previously an offensive assistant with the Saints.