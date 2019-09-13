The Carolina Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season last night, in a game marred by nasty weather, poor quarterback play and a brawl in a crowded concourse at Bank of America Stadium.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Panthers fans reportedly began fighting one another during the first quarter rain delay. And this was before the Panthers faithful really had something to be angry about, because things only went down hill after the two teams resumed play out on the field.

The Panthers went on to lose to the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the final of 20-14, after the Bucs stuffed Christian McCaffrey at the goal line on a questionable fourth down play call. Tampa Bay's defense stifled the star running back all night, limiting CMC to just 53 total yards from scrimmage, one week after he lit up the Los Angeles Rams for 200+.

Cam Newton completed just 24 of his 50 pass attempts for 324, and he failed to throw a touchdown for the second straight week as it has become clear that he isn't quite right. After the loss, Newton accepted all the blame, saying, "it's hard to look defensive guys in the eyes after a game like this." He added, "All fingers are just pointing back to me specifically on offense."

After opening the season with back-to-back losses at home, the Panthers will hit the road for matchups with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively.