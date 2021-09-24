For a year and-a-half, Carole Baskin has dealt with attention she never expected.

After appearing in the early-pandemic Netflix hit docu-series, Tiger King, Baskin became the focal point of jokes and speculation, much of it manufactured by Tiger King star, Joe Exotic.

Throughout the docu-series, Exotic claimed that Baskin was responsible for the disappearance of her husband in 1997 and brought about multiple baseless murder claims against Baskin. Exotic spent nearly the entire series blaming Baskin for everything that had gone wrong in his life and made it very clear he wanted her out of the picture. Now serving a 17-year prison sentence for ordering a hit on Baskin, a claim Exotic still denies, the Tiger King will be behind bars for the second season of the docu-series.

Baskin, however, is free, and upon Netflix' announcement that Tiger King 2 would premiere by the end of the year, she took some time to air out her grievances with the docu-series and its directors.

Speaking with Variety on Thursday night, Baskin acknowledged that she new a second season was in the works, but was stunned at how fast it had come together.

"I know some people who have been involved in it and they were doing more filming, so I assumed at some point they would come out with a Tiger King 2," she said. “It took them five years to put together the first one, so I thought it would be a lot longer."

Baskin, explaining that she spent the months following Tiger King's initial Netflix success receiving death threats aimed at her and her family, says the docu-series was misleading, and that she will have to spend time after the release of Tiger King 2 explaining to the public that they have been misled.

Taking final aim at Tiger King directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, Baskin said they are not true documentarians and that the entire premise of the docu-series was worthless garbage.

"I wouldn’t call Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin true documentarians," she began. "I mean that was just a reality show dumpster fire … I think there’s a Mark Twain quote about a lie making its way around the world faster than the truth can get its pants on, and that’s true because people just love a good lie."

Despite not receiving a specific release date, Netflix announced Tiger King 2 was "coming this year" and although Baskin says she will not be watching for entertainment value, but rather to see what kind of lies Good and Chaiklin come up with, the streaming platform assured fans there would be "just as much mayhem and madness" as the docu-series' first season.

Do you agree with Baskin that Tiger King was "just a reality show dumpster fire,?" Will you be watching Tiger King 2 whenever it comes out? Let us know in the comments.

