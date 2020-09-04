She never could have imagined that she would become one of the most criticized women in America, but Carole Baskin is making the most out of her newfound fame. The Tiger King star thought she would just be raising awareness about her big "cats and kittens" when she starred in the documentary about Joe Exotic. However, filmmakers spend an ample amount of time highlighting the curious case of Baskin's missing husband, and people began to speculate that she had something to do with him going missing.

Since Tiger King first aired, people have gone on to make Carole Baskin-related videos, podcasts, memes, and so forth. Surprisingly, news recently surfaced that Baskin will star in the forthcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, and with all the chastising that she's received, some can't believe that Carole Baskin would subject herself to such public criticism.

While speaking with Good Morning America, Baskin said she decided to take on the dance competition challenge to change the public's perspective of her. "Tiger King really glamorized animal abusers and villainized me for trying to stop animal abuse, and so I felt really betrayed by that," said Baskin. "But what amazed me was how many people believed that false portrayal of me without doing anything to find out who I really am. It's been a nightmare since Tiger King aired."

Baskin hopes that her appearance on Dancing With the Stars will shift the public's perspective of her. Check a clip of the interview below.