Friday morning, two Carnival Cruise ships collided with each other in Cozumel, Mexico.

The Carnival Glory was attempting to dock when it struck the Carnival Legend. Six passengers were brought to Carnival Glory medical center to be evaluated after suffering minor injuries.

In a statement provided to CNN, Carnival Cruises said, "We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship." Carnival says the allision, a term for when a moving ship collides with a stationary object, will not alter the itinerary for either ship and passengers have been told not to worry.

A Carnival Legend passenger named Mary Anne McKinley told CNN, "The crash wasn't too bad. Just felt like a big wave crashing into the ship."

Carnival Glory passenger Maddison Haynes expressed similar feelings to CNN as well saying, "Last night we experienced some major motion on the boat so this morning we assumed something similar was happening. We felt a jolt and didn't really think anything of it."

There were conflicting reports as to whether high winds or the currents caused the crash, but it appears that both were factors.

According to FoxNews, Carnival Glory Captain Pero Grubjesic said, in a letter to passengers, that, “A formal investigation is underway to confirm the cause of the accident, which we believe was due to spontaneous wind gusts and strong currents. The ship has been inspected by the required authorities and there are no issues that impact our ability to sail safely back to New Orleans.”