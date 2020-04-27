There is no denying that Dennis Rodman was one of the most colorful people to ever play the game of basketball. He had a very peculiar personality that would get him into a lot of trouble both on and off the court. His antics are now on full display in ESPN's "The Last Dance" and fans have been soaking in all of the stories. Perhaps the best take was when he requested a vacation from the Chicago Bulls and got to go to Las Vegas for 48 hours before coming back to the team.

His girlfriend at the time was Playboy model Carmen Electra, who was interviewed for the doc. One of the stories that didn't make the documentary involved the time where Rodman brought Electra to the Bulls practice facility as a little "date." Electra goes on to describe how the two had sex all over the facility, including the court.

STEVE GRAYSON /Allsport via Getty Images

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” Electra said. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

If you're the Bulls, you can't help but admire a player who still puts in work, even on his day off.