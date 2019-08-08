Carmelo Anthony's pursuit to play in one more NBA season before calling it quits has become quite the story line this Summer, as the talking heads on TV and his former teammates and peers weigh-in with their opinions.

One of the most recent ex-teammates to speak out in support of Anthony was Earl Watson, who briefly played alongside the 10-time All Star in the 2005-06 season. During an appearance on the "Maybe I'm Crazy" podcast with Joy Taylor, Watson explained why he thinks the best situations for Melo is playing for either Doc Rivers or Gregg Popovich.

Melo recently sat down for a discussion with Stephen A. Smith where he addressed a number of topics, including his fallout with the Rockets, the comments made by former teammate Chauncey Billups, & more. The 35-year old vet has not played since November 8 after a brief, 10 game stint with Houston, but he is determined to have his "farewell tour."

Washington Wizards All Star point guard John Wall recently said he thinks "the only way" it's going to workout for Melo is if he returns to the Denver Nuggets. Click here for more on that while we wait to see which, if any, team takes a flyer on Anthony.