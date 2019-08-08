Carmelo Anthony went on First Take last week and spoke about some of the frustrations he has had with trying to get back into the NBA. It doesn't seem like any of the teams out there are willing to take a waiver on him which is extremely bizarre when you consider how effective of a player he used to be. For now, teams are skeptical that he will accept a reduced role and that is certainly weighing on him moving forward. Things have gotten even worse for Melo though, as according to Sports Illustrated, he requested to join Team USA for the FIBA World Cup but was ultimately denied.

“I love Carmelo,” USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo said. “He made a great contribution. He was a very good international player. But for where we are and what we’re doing, that conceivably could have been a distraction. I understand why the request was made. He’s trying to reestablish himself. I think that has to be done in the [NBA].”

Based on the roster for the upcoming tournament, it seems as though the team is looking to go younger and at 35 years old, Carmelo wouldn't exactly fit that bill. Anthony's contributions to USA Basketball have been pretty significant though, as he has helped them win three gold medals and a bronze in 2004.