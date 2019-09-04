Carmelo Anthony is patiently waiting for another chance in the NBA, but until then his team behind the scenes is reportedly doing everything in their power to flip any negative perceptions about the 10-time All Star.

Anthony has participated in team scrimmages and workouts with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks this Summer and all signs suggest that the 35-year old vet is in great shape, and someone who could be a valuable contributor for a team in need. According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, Melo's reps are actively working to prove he's not a "team cancer" or someone who would be a distraction once he gets signed.

Per Heavy.com:

“He has been the scapegoat for a few teams that didn’t play up to their potential,” one source said. “Obviously that is sticking with him. They’re showing teams he can play, but they’re also making the case that the negative reputation stuff is BS, that he is not a team-killer, that other people put blame on him the last few years that he didn’t deserve.” “That’s the idea,” the source said. “He’s got a lot of friends in the league, he is liked by other players. He’s got friends in the media. He doesn’t get into trouble off the court, he never has. They’re really disputing this whole idea that he’s a team cancer.”

In regards to having friends in the league and being liked by other players, The Athletic's Frank Isola recently reported that Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are pushing the team to sign Melo before the 2019-20 season begins in late October.

Anthony appeared in just nine games last season before he was cut by the Houston Rockets, and has not appeared in an NBA game since November 8.