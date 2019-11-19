Carmelo Anthony officially put pen to paper on his one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday morning. According to Shams Charania, Anthony's contract will be worth $2.15M if he remains on the Blazers' roster past the guarantee date in January.

And now that Melo is officially a member of the Blazers, it's time to find out what number he'll be rocking on the court. That number: 00.

The 35-year old veteran has not played in the NBA in over a year, following a brief 10-game stint with the Houston Rockets during which he averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. In his 16-year NBA career, Melo boasts averages of 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game, with 10 All Star appearances, six All-NBA nods and a scoring title in the 2012-13 season.

Anthony, who has only worn No. 15 or No. 7 since his freshman year at Syracuse, will make his return to the court tonight in New Orleans as the Blazers (5-9) take on the Pelicans. Portland will also be featured in the first game of TNT's Thursday night double-header, as they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Monday, Melo posted a brief video on his personal YouTube page, detailing how he and Damian Lillard have been talking about teaming up for years now.

"I always kept my eye on Portland. It just didn't work out at other times, but now it seems like it's a perfect opportunity," Anthony said.

Check out the full video below.