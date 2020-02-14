As a Jordan Brand athlete, Carmelo Anthony has no shortage of exclusive Air Jordans in his stash, including the classic "Red Suede" Air Jordan 4 that he first introduced in 2012. Those special edition sneakers recently resurfaced, simultaneously reminding us all of how dope they are and we wish they would finally release.

Catch a glimpse of the red suede sample in the IG post embedded below.

Overall, Melo's Air Jordan 4 "Red Suede" sample resembles the popular "Toro Bravo" Air Jordan 4 from 2013, but there are some noticeable differences. For once, the Carmelo Anthony PE features a presumably soft suede construction while the Toro Bravos opt for a smooth nubuck. Additionally, Anthony's exclusive is void of any grey accents and it features a red Jumpman on the heel as opposed to the white one seen on the Toro heel tab.

Unfortunately, we'll have to continue admiring these from afar, as it doesn't appear that Jordan Brand has plans to release the red suede colorway at this time.