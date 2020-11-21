Carmelo Anthony is reportedly finalizing a deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Despite circulating rumors, it appears Anthony will not be returning to the New York Knicks.

"Anthony wanted to show loyalty to the Trail Blazers, who gave him his opportunity to return to the NBA last season," Charania tweeted. "He understands what to expect in Portland, where he will play a key role on a potential contender."

Charania did not clarify the specifics of the contract.

Anthony spoke about his appreciation for the team earlier this year, telling the Pull-Up podcast that the city helped him in more ways than just basketball:

"I think the biggest part of it was I had to be right mentally, I had to be right emotionally and spiritually. What I always tell people now is Portland came at a pivotal time in my life and my career. I needed Portland at this point in time, what I was looking for as far as on the court and off the court. I needed it, I needed the serenity of being in Portland, I need the space, I needed this me time to figure out me at the end of the day and to get my mind right and to focus on my body and emotionally. I really needed Portland."

The 2021 NBA season will begin in December.

