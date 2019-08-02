It's been a full month since free agency opened up and Carmelo Anthony has yet to find a new home in the NBA. Despite being one of the best players in the league during his prime, Melo just hasn't been given the benefit of the doubt from teams and it has started to weigh on him. Melo was recently on First Take where he spoke to Stephen A. Smith about the whole ordeal. As he explained, he's just looking to play but it doesn't seem likely at this point. He even went so far as to say he knows he's good enough to play but at this point, it's deeper than basketball.

"I feel like I still can play, I know I still can play. My peers know I still can play," Melo said. "I don't think it's about basketball anymore. I think it's about me as a person willing to accept certain roles on basketball teams. Am I willing to accept a certain role on a basketball team? Yes."

Melo was released by the Houston Rockets back in November has been struggling to find his footing ever since. Anthony claims he is more than happy to be a bench player and that at the end of the day, he just wants another shot.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out moving forward.

