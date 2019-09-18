NBA teams across the league will begin reporting to training camp in the next two weeks, and Carmelo Anthony is still patiently waiting to see which team, if any, will give him another opportunity in the league.

Among the teams who have been linked to Anthony are the Brooklyn Nets - and according to SNY's Ian Begley, "several Brooklyn players remain fully in favor" of the Nets signing the 10-time All Star. The Nets currently have the maximum of 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster, but with Wilson Chandler set to serve a 25-game suspension, the team could move him to the inactive list, creating an opening for Anthony.

Last month, The Athletic's Frank Isola reported that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were "pushing" for the team to bring Melo on board. The 35-year old veteran appeared in just nine games last season before he was cut by the Houston Rockets, and has not appeared in an NBA game since November 8.

In regards to his stint with the Rockets, Carmelo recently told Stephen A. Smith that he felt like the reason he was let go was deeper than basketball.

"I cant make a nine man rotation? That's what you tryin' to tell me? I've already started to accept the fact that I gotta come off the bench, which was very hard for me. I accepted that and I moved on from that. But you tellin' me that I can't make a nine or ten man rotation on this team? It's deeper than basketball."

Other teams that have been linked to Melo this off-season include the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. As we know, Melo is close with LeBron James and if things don't work out with the Nets, LeBron could be the next superstar to try and convince his organization to take a chance on the 16-year vet.