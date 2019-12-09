Carmelo Anthony's time with the Houston Rockets was both well documented and short-lived. Teams base their analytics upon 10-game intervals and after 10 games, the Rockets had seen enough of Melo. The perennial All-Star was promptly released by the team and it almost led to an early retirement although the Portland Trail Blazers were able to save him from that.

In a new interview with Nick Friedell of ESPN, Melo spoke about his short time in Houston and how he spoke to Chris Paul immediately after being cut. As he explains, Melo warned Paul about what might happen to him in Houston and that his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder didn't come as a surprise in the least.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Bleacher Report

"No, I wasn't surprised at all," Anthony said. "When my situation happened in Houston, he was the first person that I called to come to my room. And we had to clear some things up, and I wanted to know if he had anything to do with it. And that was the first thing that I wanted to know, and he told me, 'No.' And from that point on, I told him, looked him in his eyes and said, 'Look, just be careful.' You know what I mean? Just be careful. And damn sure if [the same situation] didn't happen to him."

Based on these comments, it appears as though Anthony didn't trust the Rockets organization and wanted to make sure his friend was operating with caution. In the end, it looks like Melo certainly had a good reason to be suspicious.