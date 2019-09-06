Carmelo Anthony has been struggling to get back into the NBA over the last year and with the season just a month away, he still doesn't have a contract. There have been reports that he could be heading to the Brooklyn Nets, although for now, those are simply rumors with no real meat behind them. It's a sad state of affairs for a player who many looked up to over the last decade.

There is no concrete reason for why Melo hasn't been able to get signed although perhaps it has something to do with his perception. In an article from David Aldridge of The Athletic, Melo was called "a dinosaur in today's NBA" by an anonymous Western Conference executive. Not everyone in the article was so critical of Melo although it's clear some feel he just can't live up to the standards set forth by the league these days.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

If Carmelo is unable to find a team by the start of the season, there is no telling what he will do. The last time he played was at the beginning of last season when he lasted just 10 games with the Houston Rockets. A lack of contract could force him into an early retirement which would be sad when you consider he's been working out so hard these last few months.

What team would you want to see Melo play for this year?