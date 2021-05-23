Carmelo Anthony's time with the Portland Trail Blazers has been a lot of fun and this year, he is looking to help the team win a playoff round. In the first round, they are up against the Denver Nuggets which is the team Melo started his career with. So far, the Blazers are off to a good start as they actually won Game One thanks to solid performances from Damian Lillard and Melo.

Unfortunately, the Nuggets fans were quite rude to Melo as they booed him whenever he checked into the game. Afterward, Melo was asked by reporters how he felt about it, and as you can see, Melo isn't quite sure where it comes from. He even noted that he has never disparaged the franchise or its fans.

“What else can they do? I don’t know what it is. I gave my all here for 7.5 years," Melo said. "I’ve never said anything bad about Denver, about fans, the organization, players. I never complained. I took everything on the chin even when it wasn’t my fault.”

If the Blazers continue to play like this, Melo will likely get his revenge via series victory. However, it's clear that Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will not go down without a fight.

