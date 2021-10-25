Carmelo Anthony has always been an elite scorer in the NBA, and while his career has had its ups and downs over the last few years, there is no doubt that he can still play at an elite level. Anthony is a consistent player these days and it is ultimately why the Lakers chose to sign him for this season. He is more motivated than ever before to show people what he can do, and he is also determined to win that championship.

Last night, Melo had an amazing game with the purple and gold as he scored 28 points in the team's first win of the season. It was a fantastic night for the squad overall, and with his big game, Melo was able to cement himself further on the all-time NBA scoring list.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Melo has now officially passed Moses Malone for ninth on the list, which puts him with great company. Perhaps the most interesting stat here is the fact that seven of the top nine players on the all-time list have played for the Los Angeles Lakers. It just goes to show that the purple and gold always seem to attract the all-time greats.

Melo doesn't have much time to get further up the list, although making it into the top 10 is certainly something to celebrate. There are plenty of guys who will be looking to pass him, although for now, he can bask in the glory of this achievement.