Carmelo Anthony was one of the biggest additions to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason, and fans are happy to have him on the roster. He has been friends with LeBron James since High School and NBA fans have been waiting for them to team up forever. Now, it is finally happening as LeBron looks to get Melo his very first title.

While playing for the Portland Trail Blazers last season, Melo was forced to come off the bench and at the time, there was debate as to whether or not he would accept that. In the end, Melo was perfectly fine with his role, and the same mindset is going to be applied to his time with the Lakers. As Melo told reporters, he is down for whatever.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"At this point, man, whatever we need to do, let's do it," Anthony said via ESPN. "It ain't ... 'I can't sit,' and, 'Oh, I want to start,' 'I want to come off the bench.' Whatever it is, it is. I've had experience being a starter for 18, 17 years and had an experience of coming off the bench for one year. It's not something I think about."

The Lakers have a ton of depth this year and regardless of whether or not he comes off the bench, there is no doubt that Melo will have plenty of responsibilities. This is his best shot at a championship, and he is well aware of what it will take to get it done.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

