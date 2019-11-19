Carmelo Anthony was floundering around without a team to start this NBA season and fans were starting to get antsy about whether or not he would ever get another chance. Luckily, the Portland Trail Blazers were able to give Melo a chance and now, he will get to join the roster officially. Today, it was announced that Anthony will be wearing the number 00 which is outside of the norm of his usual number, 7.

In the aftermath of the news, Melo decided to take to Instagram where he gave an explanation of why he chose this new number. As it turns out, the number has a spiritual meaning to it and Anthony wanted to tap into that side of himself.

"One should be concentrating on clues that the universe is dropping for them to take up a quick reaction," Melo wrote. "Divine power is seeking my undivided attention. I had to achieve the tranquility of spiritual maturity through the guidance of the Universe. I WILL ALWAYS BE 7️⃣."

Blazers fans will be anxious to finally see Melo on the court. With this new approach to life, it seems like we could see a brand new Anthony out on the court, although time will tell whether or not that's the case. If you're a fan, you have to be pretty optimistic about what he can bring to the table.