Carmelo Anthony has been the talk of the NBA over the last week thanks to the news he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers have been struggling this season and were in desperate need of some offense. Tonight, Melo is in the midst of his season debut as the Blazers take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Originally, he was expected to play 20 minutes but it was unclear whether or not he would be coming off the bench. In the end, the Blazers opted to start him and he made an impact right out of the gate.

In the clip below, you can see Melo scoring his first basket as a member of the Blazers. The play was a wide-open three and Melo made absolutely no mistake. After the first quarter, Melo had five points and one rebound in just six minutes of game time.

As you can imagine, fans were incredibly excited about Melo's first bucket although he still had plenty of detractors commenting on his form and shot selection. Anthony is one of those polarizing players that the internet has decided to hate on, so anything he does will be automatically met with some sort of push back.

Hopefully, he can continue to make big plays down the stretch and earn his keep with the team. Check out some of the best reactions to the bucket, below.