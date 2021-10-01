Carmelo Anthony has been through a lot in his career and it has taken him a long time to get to where he is now. After two successful seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Melo is now with the Los Angeles Lakers and this is his final chance at winning a title. Based on the Lakers' roster, it would appear as though it is more than likely that he pulls off the feat, although you truly never know what can happen throughout the course of an NBA season.

Regardless, Anthony has a very obvious mission this season and he is already practicing with the Lakers and engaging in some tough battles at practice. For instance, Melo has been going up against Anthony Davis, and it turns out it has already led to some very minor injuries.

Harry How/Getty Images

Melo recently showed up to his media availability with a cut above his left eye, which as you can imagine, led to some questions from reporters. Melo went on to say that it was all Davis' fault, although it's clear that he didn't really care too much about it.

“You got to ask Anthony Davis, man," Melo quipped. “Just a war wound. He tried to take me out early.”

Melo and Davis will be interesting to watch this season, and there is no doubt they will make the Lakers extremely fun to watch as the games go on. If you're a Lakers fan, this season cannot come soon enough.