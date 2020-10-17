Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is reportedly interested in returning to the New York Knicks through a trade, on the condition that the team adds veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

Reports of Anthony's interest in the Knicks comes via Marc Berman of the New York Post: "However, if point guard Chris Paul makes his way to the Knicks via a trade, sources have said Anthony is likely to want to follow. Anthony and Paul are close friends who dreamed of playing together in the NBA and saw their alliance in Houston end prematurely."

Despite his reported interest in a Paul-led Knicks team, Anthony reaffirmed his desire to resign with the Trail Blazers after the team's first-round playoff exit to the Los Angeles Lakers: “I pray that it could be Portland,” he said on Zoom. “Honestly, thank God I found a home in Portland. I got comfortable with the organization. I got comfortable with the guys on the team. They got comfortable with me.’’

Anthony, who spent the beginning of the season teamless, reaffirmed his talent during the 2020 season. During the first round of the playoffs, Anthony averaged 15.2 points per game, shooting 41% from the field.

