There is a hot topic of debate circulating around the NBA right now as many are pondering whether or not it is ethical to have an NBA All-Star Game this season. After all, the Coronavirus continues to ravage the United States and as it stands, the NBA has a ton of various different protocols in place to make sure the players stay safe. With this in mind, many are worried an All-Star Game can put the players at risk and completely negate all of the good things the league has been doing.

Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers recently weighed in on the whole ordeal and as it stands, he believes the league could certainly do without the game this year. "I don't think it's right. I don't think we need it," he said.

This sentiment was echoed by LeBron James last night who went in on the league for even thinking about hosting the game this year. As you can tell, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar feels a bit betrayed by it all.

"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," James said. "I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game. But, it's the agreement the Players Association and the league came about."

De'Aaron Fox also had this take, saying "If I'm going to be brutally honest, I think it's stupid. If we have to wear a mask and do all of this for a regular game, then what's the point of bringing the All-Star Game back?"

With all of these testimonials in mind, it's become apparent that the players simply don't want this game to happen. If the NBA forces it to go down, there could be some resentment on the horizon.

