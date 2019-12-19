Carmelo Anthony is in the middle of his great comeback with the Portland Trail Blazers and fans are excited to see him back on the court. One of the best parts of Melo's game, outside of the court, is his fashion sense. Anthony has always been one of those guys who people look forward to seeing in the tunnel before the game as his outfits are typically pretty outstanding. Now that he's back in the league, we are seeing more of his pre-game outfits which typically boast some pretty dope sneakers.

Before last night's match, Melo rolled through with some early fire. In the post below, he can be seen wearing the Air Jordan 3 "Animal Instinct" which is coming out today. The shoe is the same old Jordan 3 that you love but with some dope animal textures all the way throughout the upper.

When you're a player as good as Melo, it isn't too hard to get your hands on some dope shoes and that's exactly what he was able to do here. The Air Jordan 3 is one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes of all-time and we're pretty jealous of how he was able to get these so soon.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about these kicks and whether or not you'll be copping today.