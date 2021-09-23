It has been a busy season of jumping from one interview to the next for Carmelo Anthony as the NBA star promotes his memoir, Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope. The sports icon recently sat down with Million Dollaz Worth of Game and discussed his career, and he also chatted with The Drew Barrymore Show where he spoke at length about mental health in the industry.

"I think athletes, like, we're naturally depressed being an athlete," said Anthony. "I mean, what we have to go through on a day-to-day basis, dealing with media, competing at the highest level."

"We spend more time with our teammates than we do with our family during the year, so you miss holidays and so on and so forth," he continued. "So it's a lot of things that, you know, the average person [doesn't] really understand that an athlete has to go through." Anthony added, "It wasn't until I actually started writing the book and going through that process where I was able to kind of get the real, true meaning of, kind of, who I am and putting everything into perspective."

The newly signed Los Angeles Lakers star is no stranger to the sacrifices that come with fame, but he also told PEOPLE that he knew he needed to allow himself to be vulnerable in his memoir in order to effectively communicate his life's stories. Check out a clip from Carmelo Anthony's interview with Drew Barrymore below.

[via]