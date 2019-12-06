The Portland Trail Blazers had until early January to fully guarantee Carmelo Anthony's contract for the remainder of the season, but they only needed eight games to reach their decision. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers will amend Carmelo's contract so that it becomes fully guaranteed.

Anthony, 35, signed a non-guaranteed contract with Portland just a few weeks ago but he has impressed in his eight games thus far, and was recently named Player of the Week in the Western Conference.

After not playing in the NBA for more than a year, Melo is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Portland. Furthermore, the team is 4-4 with him on the roster, following their disappointing 5-9 start to the season.

"Melo's been terrific for us," said head coach Terry Stotts during an appearance on ESPN Radio's Spain and Company. "He's enjoying the experience. He's been a breath of fresh air for us that we needed."

During Portland's most recent victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, the 10-time All Star poured in 20 points in 36 minutes of action. The Blazers' four-game home stand continues on Friday night as they host LeBron James and the league-leading Los Angeles Lakers in a game that will air on ESPN at 10:30pm ET.