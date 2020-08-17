Heading into the NBA bubble, pundits weren't sure how the Portland Trail Blazers would fair against some of the league's top talent. In the end, however, the Blazers went on a hot streak as Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Carmelo Anthony played some incredible basketball. Now, they are the eighth seed in the playoffs and they will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round which is sure to be an incredible matchup that could very well end up going the distance.

Recently, Melo sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols where he spoke on the Blazers run and how they are feeling ahead of the playoffs. Carmelo noted that the bubble has made things a bit odd, however, he is extremely confident with where the Blazers are right now, and he doesn't see themselves as a borderline playoff team.

"First of all, nothing is usual. But we don't consider ourself an eighth seed. Like, our mindset is not an eight-seed mindset," Anthony said. "We consider ourself a very good basketball team coming together at the right time, at the right part of the season. And it's unusual down here in this bubble."

Some Lakers fans are scared of the Blazers and for good reason. This matchup has upset written all over it, so it's going to be a lot of fun.