Carmelo Anthony's career seemed dead in the water at the start of this season but after being signed to a non-guaranteed contract by the Portland Trail Blazers, he has found new life. Last night, Anthony had his best game as Blazer, notching 25 points, shooting 50 percent from the floor, and finishing plus 19 in a win. It was a huge return to form for Carmelo and fans were excited about what he brought to the table.

In a recent interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Melo was asked about this season and whether or not it would be his last. Essentially, Melo was being asked if this was a farewell tour and based on his answer, it is very much not that.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

"This ain’t a damn farewell tour," Anthony said. "My love for the game don’t stop. I don’t know where this ‘farewell tour’ thing came from. I’ve never talked about a farewell tour. I know what I can do and I believe in myself. When a farewell tour comes, it comes. That’s not something I think about. I’m not thinking about retiring right now."

You have to admire Anthony's determination especially after some felt he was being blackballed. Now that he's back in the league and playing well, perhaps he can get himself a couple more seasons before calling it a career.