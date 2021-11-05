Throughout the early going of the NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have gone through some very obvious ups and downs. The team was supposed to be a lot better than it is, however, chemistry issues have plagued the team's ability to get on winning streaks. Earlier in the season, the Lakers gave up a 20-point lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder and ended up losing without LeBron James in the lineup.

Last night, with LeBron out again, the Lakers had a chance to redeem themselves against the Thunder who remains one of the weaker and younger teams in the league. Once again, however, the Lakers gave up a 19-point lead and lost 107-104, much to the dismay of Carmelo Anthony.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

While speaking to reporters after the game, he said "We shouldn't have lost this one," according to Ryan Ward. Melo was very disappointed by the loss and so was the rest of the team, and rightfully so. The Lakers continue to struggle against teams that they should be beating with ease, and it has fans wondering whether or not this team has what it takes to win the title this year.

Of course, things can turn around quickly, however, with LeBron out of the lineup, they could be in tough for weeks to come. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NBA world.