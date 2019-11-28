Carmelo Anthony was that dude being left on read by various NBA teams to start the season. It seemed like no one was picking up the phone for him and it was leading to a lot of frustration. Eventually, the Portland Trail Blazers finally made Melo an offer he couldn't refuse and now, he is an active member of their roster. Melo is getting upwards of 28 minutes per night and is a real contributor when it comes to both offense and defense. It appears as though Anthony has turned a new leaf and is putting up some significant performances.

Last night, Anthony went 9-11 shooting and scored an impressive 19 points in 29 minutes. The Blazers ended up beating the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 136-119 and the hometown Portland crowd seemed to appreciate it. In the video below, you can see Melo coming out of the game and immediately receiving a standing ovation along with "Melo" chants.

When Melo first signed with the Trail Blazers, there were questions as to whether or not he would be a good fit and if he could keep up with the pace of play. After a handful of games in Portland, it's clear he is more than ready for the occasion and if things keep going his way, he will be able to extend his career by at least a couple of years.

Melo can inject offense into any team he is on and the Blazers seem to be a great fit thus far.