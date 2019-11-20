Carmelo Anthony had a lot riding on last night as he played his first-ever game with the Portland Trail Blazers. Heading into the match, it was uncertain whether or not Melo would be able to keep up with the play considering he hasn't been in an actual game for about a year now. Surprisingly, Melo got to start the game which is something he will actually be doing on a consistent basis. The former star made an impact early and got to play just over 20 minutes while notching 10 points and four rebounds. Unfortunately, the Damian Lillard-less Blazers couldn't pull off the win.

According to Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, Melo spoke about his debut and how great it felt to be back on the court with teammates who actually appreciate his presence. You can't help but feel good for Melo as he enters this new chapter in his career.

“The greatest feeling of all was to feel wanted by a group of guys who believe in me and my talent and what I can bring to the game,” Anthony said. “It wasn’t just the players. It was the coaching staff. They really showed a strong level of belief in me and what I can still do.”

It will be interesting to see how Melo fits into this roster as the season progresses and whether or not they decide to keep him on board.