Carmelo Anthony had a very small stint in Houston at the beginning of last season as he got to play a grand total of just 10 games with the Rockets. The Rockets realized Anthony didn't fit in their system and he was eventually released and traded to the Chicago Bulls. Now, Anthony is seeing a bit of a career resurgence while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. Melo has been quite good in his role with the team and fans are excited to see him back in a thriving situation.

Last night, the Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets in Houston in what was Melo's first game back in the city. He put up 18 points and 12 rebounds in what turned out to be a 117-107 win. After the game, Anthony spoke about his feelings towards the Rockets.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

“I honestly don’t have any feelings about going back,” Melo said according to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. “I was only there a couple weeks. I don’t really have any type of feelings going back.”

With Melo's comeback in full gear, we're sure the Rockets wish they had given Melo a bit more of a chance to succeed.