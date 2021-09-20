Carmelo Anthony is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers and by all accounts, he is gearing up for a season that could finally bring him an NBA title. Melo has been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time and fans are eager to see him lift the Larry O'Brien trophy. He has come a long way from his days with the Denver Nuggets, where he struggled to have playoff success at first, before finally getting to a Western Conference Finals.

In the infancy of his career, there was a game against the New York Knicks in 2006 where he participated in a large fight that got him suspended for 15 games. This suspension took place just a couple of years after the Malice At The Palace, so the NBA wasn't messing around.

During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Melo spoke about his suspension and how he felt like NBA commissioner David Stern was a part of the feds. Carmelo even recounted a situation where Stern told him that he knew when he went to bed and even when he woke up.

“‘I know who you with. I know where you live at. ‘I know where they live at. I know when you close your eyes. I know when you wake up. And I know what they doin,’ he’s telling me," Melo explained. “And I’m like damn, how the f—? That’s when I knew NBA was part of the feds. He told me, ‘I gotta make an example out of you.’ That’s a fact. He said, ‘I know everything. I know your whole crew. I know who’s doing what.’

Stern was sometimes unpopular as the commissioner of the league although he is responsible for helping to grow the league into what it is today. Either way, Melo's story serves as a reminder of how the league was run in the mid-2000s.